OECD Reports Corporate Tax Cuts, Efforts Against Avoidance

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A dozen countries have taken steps to lower their corporate tax rates during 2016, according to a report released Wednesday by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which noted governments are also cooperating to enact measures against international tax avoidance.



The OECD, which works to establish an international standard for tax authorities, published an 88-page report identifying major tax reforms implemented, legislated or announced in 2016 across its 35 members, as well as in Argentina and South Africa. These measures included cuts in corporate and...

To view the full article, register now.