Religious Housing Tax Exemption Ruled Unconstitutional

By James Nani

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Wisconsin, siding with a group of atheists, has ruled a widely used tax exclusion for housing allowances paid to ministers violates the establishment clause of the U.S. Constitution.

In an opinion and order issued by Judge Barbara Crabb of the Western District of Wisconsin, the court granted summary judgment on Oct. 6 in favor of Freedom From Religion Foundation Inc. and found that although Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner John Koskinen and a group of ministers and churches argued...
Case Information

Case Title

Gaylor, Annie et al v. Lew, Jacob et al


Case Number

3:16-cv-00215

Court

Wisconsin Western

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Judge

Barbara B. Crabb

Date Filed

April 5, 2016

