WR Grace's $1.6M Tax Win Affirmed By Delaware Court

By Rose Krebs · September 18, 2018, 9:54 PM EDT
Vidya KauriSenior Tax Correspondent
The U.S. Department of the Treasury plans to do away with rules forcing multinational corporations to prove related-party transactions... (more story)
Matthew NestoSenior Tax Correspondent
At a time when most businesses are focused on parsing through updated state regulations concerning expanded sales tax collections in t... (more story)
Molly MosesContributing Editor
Three years after the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development came out with its base erosion and profit shifting plan, m... (more story)
