We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

Some Safe-Harbor Provisions Remain In New Ill. Use Tax Rule

By Emily Fiore · October 1, 2018, 3:27 PM EDT

Illinois recently passed Public Act 100-587, which requires remote sellers with no physical presence in Illinois to register and collect use tax on sales sourced to the state if certain thresholds...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

State Corporate Income Taxes Sliding Toward Extinction Matthew Nesto

Matthew Nesto
Senior Tax Correspondent

With state corporate income tax revenues shrinking to their lowest level in decades, some tax professionals have begun to wonder if th... (more story)

Audit Policies Key For Partnerships Opting Out Of New Regime Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

Partnerships that decide not to participate in the new centralized audit regime face having the Internal Revenue Service impose incons... (more story)

Fuel Tax, Tribal Land Rights On Agenda For High Court No Photo Available

Andrew Westney

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to take on several cases with major implications for tribes that are attracting heavy friend-of-the-cour... (more story)