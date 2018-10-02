We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Doctors Say Jury Doubled Up $4.4M Judgment, Seek New Trial

By David Matthews · October 2, 2018, 9:08 PM EDT

A Chicago-area orthopedics group on Monday urged an Illinois federal judge to order a new trial after it was hit with a $4.4 million verdict in a dispute with a former...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Featured Stories

BEAT Markup, Treaty Issues Scheduled For Debate At ABA Molly Moses

Molly Moses
Contributing Editor

With several questions unsettled for the new base erosion and anti-abuse tax, transfer pricing experts at the upcoming American Bar As... (more story)

State Corporate Income Taxes Sliding Toward Extinction Matthew Nesto

Matthew Nesto
Senior Tax Correspondent

With state corporate income tax revenues shrinking to their lowest level in decades, some tax professionals have begun to wonder if th... (more story)

Audit Policies Key For Partnerships Opting Out Of New Regime Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

Partnerships that decide not to participate in the new centralized audit regime face having the Internal Revenue Service impose incons... (more story)