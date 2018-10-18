Trade Wars: Top 10 Trump Trends

Expert Analysis - Series
By Charles Skuba · October 18, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
Joshua RosenbergTax Correspondent
A White House office has newfound authority to review rules issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, but based on the oversight ... (more story)
Matthew NestoSenior Tax Correspondent
The proliferation of multibillion-dollar, tax-funded economic incentive deals by state and local governments has placed a renewed focu... (more story)
Jack Schickler
Swiss voters could soon once again nix a reform aiming to close tax avoidance loopholes, amid concerns that compensating tax cuts and ... (more story)
