Trade Wars: Restricting Foreign Access To US Technology

Expert Analysis - Series
By Hdeel Abdelhady · October 19, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Amy Lee RosenSenior Tax Correspondent
Guidance released Friday by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on the deferral of taxable gains under the opportunity zone program le... (more story)
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
Mining and other extractive companies are waiting months, sometimes years for value-added tax refunds on exported materials in Africa,... (more story)
Joshua RosenbergTax Correspondent
A White House office has newfound authority to review rules issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, but based on the oversight ... (more story)
