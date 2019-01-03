Opportunity Zones: Whose 'Opportunity' Is It Really?

Expert Analysis
By Ronald Fieldstone · January 3, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
Todd BuellSenior Tax Correspondent
The European Court of Justice’s recent ruling on a German restructuring tax plan provides needed certainty to taxpayers on what is and... (more story)
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
With the headline-grabbing issues out of the way, practitioners expect the U.S. Department of Treasury to address loose ends on global... (more story)
Natalie OlivoSenior Tax Correspondent
The Internal Revenue Service is facing several high-stakes cases in the coming year that concern whether the agency abused its discret... (more story)
