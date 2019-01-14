We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

'Hyatt 3' Oral Argument And Potential State Tax Implications

By Jeffrey Reed · January 14, 2019, 6:09 PM EST

On Jan. 9, the United States Supreme Court heard oral argument in Franchise Tax Board v. Hyatt, a case addressing whether state agencies possess sovereign immunity from suit in sister state...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

Shutdown Cranking Up Anxiety, Uncertainty For Taxpayers Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

The partial government shutdown is forcing multinational corporations, domestic taxpayers and practitioners into a tricky guessing gam... (more story)

The Firms That Dominated In 2018 No Photo Available

Sam Reisman

Law360's top four Firms of the Year notched a combined 32 Practice Group of the Year awards after successfully securing wins in bet-th... (more story)

California Hopes PR Blitz Can Increase Pot Tax Revenue Matthew Nesto

Matthew Nesto
Senior Tax Correspondent

Following a challenging year that failed to meet expectations, regulators overseeing California’s adult-use marijuana market are count... (more story)