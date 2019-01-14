Cannabis S Corps Should Reconsider Restructuring

Expert Analysis
By Justin Hobson · January 14, 2019, 2:54 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
The partial government shutdown is forcing multinational corporations, domestic taxpayers and practitioners into a tricky guessing gam... (more story)
Sam Reisman
Law360's top four Firms of the Year notched a combined 32 Practice Group of the Year awards after successfully securing wins in bet-th... (more story)
Matthew NestoSenior Tax Correspondent
Following a challenging year that failed to meet expectations, regulators overseeing California’s adult-use marijuana market are count... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (Professional email required)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 6 characters required)
Confirm Password
We take your privacy seriously. As detailed in our Privacy Policy we will use your personal information to administer your account and provide the products and services that you have requested from us.