It's 2 Steps Forward, 1 Step Back For The Cannabis Industry

Expert Analysis
By Jennifer Benda · February 8, 2019, 7:25 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Philip RosensteinTax Correspondent
The current lack of distinction between smokable flower and marijuana concentrates products under state tax regimes has led to new ide... (more story)
Joshua RosenbergTax Correspondent
Proposals by two front-runners for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination to impose heavy taxes on the highest earners are an ind... (more story)
Matthew NestoSenior Tax Correspondent
Despite Airbnb’s recent announcement it had collected more than $1 billion in hotel taxes as proof of its commitment “to pay its fair ... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (Professional email required)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
We take your privacy seriously. As detailed in our Privacy Policy we will use your personal information to administer your account and provide the products and services that you have requested from us.