We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

It's 2 Steps Forward, 1 Step Back For The Cannabis Industry

By Jennifer Benda · February 8, 2019, 7:25 PM EST

The dynamic landscape faced by cannabis companies has resulted in enormous progress. On the upside, the cannabis industry has expanded to more U.S. states and is now global. Many U.S. companies...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

Taxing Pot Potency Budding Idea, But States May Not Be Ready No Photo Available

Philip Rosenstein
Tax Correspondent

The current lack of distinction between smokable flower and marijuana concentrates products under state tax regimes has led to new ide... (more story)

Tax Plans Foretell Leftward Shift For Dems Seeking 2020 Nod No Photo Available

Joshua Rosenberg
Tax Correspondent

Proposals by two front-runners for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination to impose heavy taxes on the highest earners are an ind... (more story)

States Face Continued Challenges In Taxing Shared Economy Matthew Nesto

Matthew Nesto
Senior Tax Correspondent

Despite Airbnb’s recent announcement it had collected more than $1 billion in hotel taxes as proof of its commitment “to pay its fair ... (more story)