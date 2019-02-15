Take Care Defining Health Services Under IRC Section 199A

Expert Analysis
By Marc Finer · February 15, 2019, 5:18 PM EST
Amy Lee RosenSenior Tax Correspondent
The Internal Revenue Service has said triple net leases are excluded from a real estate safe harbor for the new deduction on pass-thro... (more story)
Philip RosensteinTax Correspondent
Amazon’s sudden cancellation of its planned $2.5 billion second headquarters in New York City highlights that economic development inc... (more story)
Vidya KauriSenior Tax Correspondent
Legislative proposals to deter corporations from repurchasing their own stocks to benefit shareholders following deep corporate tax cu... (more story)
