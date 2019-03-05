Tribal Co. To Challenge Immunity Ruling In Tax Suit

By Kaitlyn Burton · March 5, 2019, 9:13 PM EST
Vidya KauriSenior Tax Correspondent
A lucrative estate planning technique used by some of the country’s wealthiest families could end if the U.S. Tax Court finds that ass... (more story)
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
The developing world hoped a value-added tax would give it a simplified and easily administrable answer to its cash woes — but its imp... (more story)
Natalie OlivoSenior Tax Correspondent
The longstanding debate over taxing the digital economy saw some movement in recent months, but the continuing absence of a global agr... (more story)
