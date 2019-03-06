A Taxonomy Of The Proposed Token Taxonomy Act

By Jordan Shelton ·

On Dec. 20, 2018, a bipartisan pair of congressmen, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio., and Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., introduced bill H.R. 7356 to enact the Token Taxonomy Act.[1] The act proposes...

To view the full article, register now.