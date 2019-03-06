We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

A Taxonomy Of The Proposed Token Taxonomy Act

By Jordan Shelton · March 6, 2019, 2:47 PM EST

On Dec. 20, 2018, a bipartisan pair of congressmen, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio., and Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., introduced bill H.R. 7356 to enact the Token Taxonomy Act.[1] The act proposes...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Featured Stories

4 Last-Minute Considerations For Partnership Representatives Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

Barring extensions, less than 10 days remain until the deadline for partnerships' 2018 tax returns, but there is still time to amend p... (more story)

Tax Pros Brace For EU Disclosure Rule On Global Setups Todd Buell

Todd Buell
Senior Tax Correspondent

Despite its frustrated attempts to achieve qualified majority voting on tax matters, the outgoing European Commission can point to one... (more story)

Fate Of Estate Planning Method At Stake In Tax Court Case Vidya Kauri

Vidya Kauri
Senior Tax Correspondent

A lucrative estate planning technique used by some of the country’s wealthiest families could end if the U.S. Tax Court finds that ass... (more story)