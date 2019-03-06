A Taxonomy Of The Proposed Token Taxonomy Act

Expert Analysis
By Jordan Shelton · March 6, 2019, 2:47 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Amy Lee RosenSenior Tax Correspondent
Barring extensions, less than 10 days remain until the deadline for partnerships' 2018 tax returns, but there is still time to amend p... (more story)
Todd BuellSenior Tax Correspondent
Despite its frustrated attempts to achieve qualified majority voting on tax matters, the outgoing European Commission can point to one... (more story)
Vidya KauriSenior Tax Correspondent
A lucrative estate planning technique used by some of the country’s wealthiest families could end if the U.S. Tax Court finds that ass... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (Professional email required)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
We take your privacy seriously. As detailed in our Privacy Policy we will use your personal information to administer your account and provide the products and services that you have requested from us.