We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Manafort Gets Almost 4 Years In Va. Bank Fraud Case

By Christopher Cole · March 7, 2019, 7:22 PM EST

Ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort was sentenced to prison for 47 months by a Virginia federal judge Thursday in the first round of sentencing in two cases stemming from his lobbying...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

Military Foreign Sales Rule A Relief For Defense Companies Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

Defense contractors selling to foreign governments can receive a deduction for exports included in the 2017 tax law under recently pro... (more story)

3 Things To Know About Interstate Income Act Post-Wayfair Maria Koklanaris

Maria Koklanaris
Senior Tax Correspondent

The Interstate Income Act turns 60 this year, but its role in a post-Wayfair, digital world is anything but certain, particularly as t... (more story)

4 Last-Minute Considerations For Partnership Representatives Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

Barring extensions, less than 10 days remain until the deadline for partnerships' 2018 tax returns, but there is still time to amend p... (more story)