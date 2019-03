Taxation With Representation: Skadden, Kirkland, MoFo

By Daniel Tay ·

In this week’s Taxation with Representation, Centene buys WellCare for $17.3 billion, ZF buys Wabco for $7 billion, Inmarsat is taken private in a $3.4 billion deal and Uber picks up...

To view the full article, register now.