We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

Like-Kind Exchanges Hold Tax Traps For The Unwary

By Libin Zhang · April 17, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act[1] generally provided a new 20% deduction for an individual’s ordinary income from certain pass-through trades and businesses in 2018 through 2025. The TCJA also reduced...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

Warren’s Biz Tax Plan Could Curb Income-Shifting Incentives Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

A corporate tax proposal by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., would remove the time-honored separation between taxes and financial repor... (more story)

NC Trust Tax Row Could Fundamentally Alter Due Process Law Maria Koklanaris

Maria Koklanaris
Senior Tax Correspondent

An obscure case before the U.S. Supreme Court over North Carolina’s taxation of a trust based solely on the residence of a beneficiary... (more story)

Up Next At High Court: Dirty Trademarks, Pleading Standards No Photo Available

Jimmy Hoover

The first week of the U.S. Supreme Court’s final oral argument session this term will feature a busy lineup of civil cases involving e... (more story)