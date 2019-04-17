Like-Kind Exchanges Hold Tax Traps For The Unwary

Expert Analysis
By Libin Zhang · April 17, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
A corporate tax proposal by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., would remove the time-honored separation between taxes and financial repor... (more story)
Maria KoklanarisSenior Tax Correspondent
An obscure case before the U.S. Supreme Court over North Carolina’s taxation of a trust based solely on the residence of a beneficiary... (more story)
Jimmy Hoover
The first week of the U.S. Supreme Court’s final oral argument session this term will feature a busy lineup of civil cases involving e... (more story)
