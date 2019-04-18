We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

A First Look At Austria's Digital Services Tax

By Rick Minor · April 18, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT

“Even on an interim basis, unilateral actions, such as digital services taxes proposed by some countries, can adversely affect U.S. businesses and have negative economic and diplomatic effects.”

— Joint statement...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

Warren’s Biz Tax Plan Could Curb Income-Shifting Incentives Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

A corporate tax proposal by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., would remove the time-honored separation between taxes and financial repor... (more story)

NC Trust Tax Row Could Fundamentally Alter Due Process Law Maria Koklanaris

Maria Koklanaris
Senior Tax Correspondent

An obscure case before the U.S. Supreme Court over North Carolina’s taxation of a trust based solely on the residence of a beneficiary... (more story)

Up Next At High Court: Dirty Trademarks, Pleading Standards No Photo Available

Jimmy Hoover

The first week of the U.S. Supreme Court’s final oral argument session this term will feature a busy lineup of civil cases involving e... (more story)