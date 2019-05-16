High Court Tax Board Case Sparks Fight Over PTAB Immunity

By Ryan Davis · May 16, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Matthew NestoSenior Tax Correspondent
Massachusetts’ proposed application of economic nexus standards to its corporate income tax has caught few practitioners by surprise i... (more story)
Maria KoklanarisSenior Tax Correspondent
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling that California wasn't obliged to answer a suit in Nevada state court could embolden states to push the ... (more story)
Natalie OlivoSenior Tax Correspondent
The Third Circuit's recent decision finding that the IRS wasn't expected to foresee every possible impact of tax regulations that were... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (Professional email required)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
We take your privacy seriously. As detailed in our Privacy Policy we will use your personal information to administer your account and provide the products and services that you have requested from us.