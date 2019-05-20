Asset Manager Can't Pass Rental Co. €2.7M Spanish Tax Bill

By Christopher Crosby · May 20, 2019, 3:48 PM BST
Andrew Westney
The federal government's recently proposed regulations on opportunity zones provide much-needed guidance to help Native American tribe... (more story)
Vidya KauriSenior Tax Correspondent
A U.S. Supreme Court petition to overturn an estate’s tax liability for tens of millions of dollars could have a widespread impact on ... (more story)
Matthew NestoSenior Tax Correspondent
Massachusetts’ proposed application of economic nexus standards to its corporate income tax has caught few practitioners by surprise i... (more story)
