We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Asset Manager Can't Pass Rental Co. €2.7M Spanish Tax Bill

By Christopher Crosby · May 20, 2019, 3:48 PM BST

A U.K. rental agency doesn't have to indemnify an asset manager for a €2.7 million ($3 million) Spanish tax bill or hand over the title to apartments on an island timeshare resort...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

Revised Opportunity Zones Offer Tribes New Tool To Spur Biz No Photo Available

Andrew Westney

The federal government's recently proposed regulations on opportunity zones provide much-needed guidance to help Native American tribe... (more story)

High Court Plea Could Undermine Tax Laws Lacking Regs Vidya Kauri

Vidya Kauri
Senior Tax Correspondent

A U.S. Supreme Court petition to overturn an estate’s tax liability for tens of millions of dollars could have a widespread impact on ... (more story)

Mass. Corporate Nexus Proposal Vexed By Vagueness, Approach Matthew Nesto

Matthew Nesto
Senior Tax Correspondent

Massachusetts’ proposed application of economic nexus standards to its corporate income tax has caught few practitioners by surprise i... (more story)