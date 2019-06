How New IRS Rules Help Tribes Holding Special Benefit Bonds

By Rebecca Harrigal, Venessa Albert Lowry and Linda D'Onofrio ·

While the advance refunding of tax-advantaged bonds remains a thing of the past, the Internal Revenue Service issued guidance on May 22, Notice 2019-39[1], expanding the realm of current refundings[2] to permit...

To view the full article, register now.