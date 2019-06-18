Challengers Seek Partial Win Over Trump's '2-For-1' Order

By Khorri Atkinson · June 18, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
Vidya KauriSenior Tax Correspondent
With increasing demand from investors for tax transparency in a global economy, multinational corporations are considering how their t... (more story)
Maria KoklanarisSenior Tax Correspondent
While many foreign businesses are long accustomed to collecting a national consumption tax, such as the European Union’s value-added t... (more story)
Natalie OlivoSenior Tax Correspondent
The Ninth Circuit's split decision to uphold cost-sharing rules challenged by chipmaker Altera Corp. gives the Internal Revenue Servic... (more story)
