9th Circ. Got Cost-Sharing Right In Altera V. Commissioner

By Reuven Avi-Yonah ·

On June 7, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit released its long-awaited opinion in Altera Corp. v. Commissioner.[1] Like its predecessor, the new panel chosen after Judge Stephen Reinhardt’s death...

To view the full article, register now.