Denmark Hits Pensions With Tax Fraud Claims In $2B Row

By Christopher Crosby · August 9, 2019, 3:23 PM BST
Matt Thompson
HM Revenue & Customs is making a successful and sustained effort to stamp out abusive tax avoidance schemes, but has yet to employ the... (more story)
Natalie OlivoSenior Tax Correspondent
American multinationals that are working with the U.S. and another country to resolve double-tax cases through a mutual agreement proc... (more story)
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
Several 2020 Democratic presidential contenders railing against the 2017 tax overhaul have proposed taxing the foreign income of U.S. ... (more story)
