Ex-Dewey Atty Can’t Claim $67K Loss For Co., Tax Court Says

By Theresa Schliep ·

A former Dewey & LeBeouf LLP attorney can’t claim nearly $67,000 in pass-through loss deductions for his company that provided online tax software, the U.S. Tax Court said Wednesday.



Jasper Nzedu’s...

To view the full article, register now.