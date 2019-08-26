Attys Want $9.5M In Fees For Equifax FCRA Deal

By Morgan Conley · August 26, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Natalie OlivoSenior Tax Correspondent
Taxes designed to curb pollution from air travel in the European Union would have the most impact on a bloc-wide level, but cross-bord... (more story)
Amy Lee RosenSenior Tax Correspondent
The proliferation of cryptocurrency use with limited guidance concerning tax treatment of transactions has had practitioners on edge, ... (more story)
Andrew McIntyre
In late 2011, real estate land-use lawyer Jason Kurland got lucky. He got connected to a Powerball jackpot winner, and word of mouth e... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
We take your privacy seriously. As detailed in our Privacy Policy we will use your personal information to administer your account and provide the products and services that you have requested from us.