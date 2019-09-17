TurboTax Says Rival Santa Clara, LA Lawsuits ‘Untenable’

By Craig Clough · September 17, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Joseph BorisTax Correspondent
From helping to execute a complex energy megadeal to promoting inclusion at the highest level of the profession, Skadden Arps Slate Me... (more story)
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
Democratic lawmakers are stepping up their criticism of international provisions of the 2017 tax overhaul based on research suggesting... (more story)
Matthew NestoSenior Tax Correspondent
As state lawmakers continue to debate the wisdom and effectiveness of corporate tax incentives, cross-border truces, similar to the on... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
We take your privacy seriously. As detailed in our Privacy Policy we will use your personal information to administer your account and provide the products and services that you have requested from us.