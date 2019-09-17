TurboTax Says Rival Santa Clara, LA Lawsuits ‘Untenable’

By Craig Clough · September 17, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge said Tuesday that he might abstain from hearing a complaint by the city of Los Angeles accusing the makers of TurboTax of tricking low-income taxpayers...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Featured Stories

Influential Women In Tax: Skadden's Jessica Hough No Photo Available

Joseph Boris
Tax Correspondent

From helping to execute a complex energy megadeal to promoting inclusion at the highest level of the profession, Skadden Arps Slate Me... (more story)

Data Trickles In On TCJA's Job Offshoring Effects Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

Democratic lawmakers are stepping up their criticism of international provisions of the 2017 tax overhaul based on research suggesting... (more story)

Cross-Border Tax Incentive Truces Could Become New Normal Matthew Nesto

Matthew Nesto
Senior Tax Correspondent

As state lawmakers continue to debate the wisdom and effectiveness of corporate tax incentives, cross-border truces, similar to the on... (more story)