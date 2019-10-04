UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Christopher Crosby · October 4, 2019, 5:01 PM BST
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
The Financial Accounting Standards Board is facing pressure to iron out perceived flaws in the international tax system by forcing add... (more story)
Amy Lee RosenSenior Tax Correspondent
Final IRS regulations failed to fix a drafting error that prevents the 100% first-year expensing of property predominantly used in the... (more story)
Natalie OlivoSenior Tax Correspondent
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s three current proposals for allocating a multinational’s profits offer a p... (more story)
