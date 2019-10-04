UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Christopher Crosby · October 4, 2019, 5:01 PM BST

The past week has seen litigation funder Burford Capital sue the company that runs London's stock exchange, the director of a film partnership drag HSBC into court in connection with a...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

Clash On FASB Reporting, Taxes Reveals Independence Fears Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

The Financial Accounting Standards Board is facing pressure to iron out perceived flaws in the international tax system by forcing add... (more story)

Congress Left Holding Bag On Tax Depreciation 'Retail Glitch' Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

Final IRS regulations failed to fix a drafting error that prevents the 100% first-year expensing of property predominantly used in the... (more story)

3 OECD Tax Proposals To Know Ahead Of Unified Approach Natalie Olivo

Natalie Olivo
Senior Tax Correspondent

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s three current proposals for allocating a multinational’s profits offer a p... (more story)