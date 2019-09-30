Pitch Operator Warns £12M Tax Hole May Get Deeper

By Christopher Crosby · September 30, 2019, 2:29 PM BST

A British football pitch operator embroiled in an accounting scandal admitted Monday that a £12 million ($14.8 million) black hole on its balance sheet could be far larger as it removed...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

OECD Base Erosion Tax Faces Info-Sharing Hurdles Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

An under-the-radar proposal from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to stem income shifting could require a new... (more story)

ABA Tax Chair-Elect To Put Priority On Diversity, Transparency Maria Koklanaris

Maria Koklanaris
Senior Tax Correspondent

As only the fourth female chair-elect of the American Bar Association's tax section, Joan Arnold has explicit goals of fostering diver... (more story)

4 Federal Tax Cases To Watch At The US Supreme Court Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

From challenging 30-year precedent that requires small-business owners to turn over self-incriminating tax records to determining the ... (more story)