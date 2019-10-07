High Court Won't Hear Charity's Challenge To $34M Tax Bill

By McCord Pagan · October 7, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a charity's challenge to its $33.5 million tax bill, turning down an appeal over whether the Internal Revenue Service listed the correct...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Featured Stories

What Carbon Tax Backers Can Learn From British Columbia Natalie Olivo

Natalie Olivo
Senior Tax Correspondent

The setbacks and successes that jurisdictions such as British Columbia have experienced in their attempts to curb carbon emissions wit... (more story)

IRS’ Hands Tied By Broad Anti-Abuse Rule For Offshore Biz Natalie Olivo

Natalie Olivo
Senior Tax Correspondent

Recent guidance from the Internal Revenue Service creates safe harbors for U.S. companies that unexpectedly owned foreign affiliates a... (more story)

Clash On FASB Reporting, Taxes Reveals Independence Fears Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

The Financial Accounting Standards Board is facing pressure to iron out perceived flaws in the international tax system by forcing add... (more story)