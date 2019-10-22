EU Authorities Seize Millions In VAT-Fraud Crackdown

By Christopher Crosby · October 22, 2019, 4:28 PM BST

European authorities have arrested more than a dozen people for tax fraud and seized millions of euros from criminal syndicates in the last month as part of a major crackdown on value-added...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

TCJA May Not Pick Up Slack If Internal Debt Rule Scrapped Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

The U.S. Treasury's indication it may scrap Obama administration rules to limit intercompany debt has ignited debate over whether the ... (more story)

Car Dealers Seek Interest Election In Bonus Depreciation Regs Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

Vehicle dealerships are asking the IRS for an election to forgo bonus depreciation in exchange for an exception from interest expense ... (more story)

How 280E Became The Pot Industry's Boogeyman No Photo Available

Diana Novak Jones

A single sentence in the U.S. tax code targets marijuana businesses, and saddles them with a crushing tax burden. Here's how a relic o... (more story)