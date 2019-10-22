EU Authorities Seize Millions In VAT-Fraud Crackdown

By Christopher Crosby · October 22, 2019, 4:28 PM BST
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
The U.S. Treasury's indication it may scrap Obama administration rules to limit intercompany debt has ignited debate over whether the ... (more story)
Amy Lee RosenSenior Tax Correspondent
Vehicle dealerships are asking the IRS for an election to forgo bonus depreciation in exchange for an exception from interest expense ... (more story)
Diana Novak Jones
A single sentence in the U.S. tax code targets marijuana businesses, and saddles them with a crushing tax burden. Here's how a relic o... (more story)
