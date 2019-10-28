Big Four Increase Market Share Despite Increased Scrutiny

By Martin Croucher · October 28, 2019, 1:21 PM GMT
Natalie OlivoSenior Tax Correspondent
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's proposal to establish fixed returns for basic business functions in market... (more story)
Andrew McIntyre
More developers are seeking financing for projects in opportunity zones, a byproduct of the late 2017 U.S. tax reform, and while banks... (more story)
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
A year after Congress nixed the concept during the 2017 tax overhaul, proposals to tie taxable income to the location of sales are ris... (more story)
