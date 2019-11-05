City-Developer Tax Dispute Can't Be Arbitrated, NJ Court Says

By Asha Glover · November 5, 2019, 5:38 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
The U.S. Department of the Treasury's planned paring down of Obama-era internal debt regulations could put the Internal Revenue Servic... (more story)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to expand the reach of U.S. taxation to fund Medicare for All continues a trend among Democratic pres... (more story)
Maria KoklanarisSenior Tax Correspondent
From significantly lower income and estate tax rates to generous asset protection laws, President Donald Trump has much to gain from h... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
We take your privacy seriously. As detailed in our Privacy Policy we will use your personal information to administer your account and provide the products and services that you have requested from us.