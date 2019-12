4th Circ. Affirms $9.2M Restitution Order, Tax Evasion Sentence

By Theresa Schliep ·

A man’s 41-month prison sentence for tax evasion is reasonable and his $9.2 million restitution order valid, the Fourth Circuit has said, upholding a district court’s judgment.



Bryan S. Bower’s prison sentence...

To view the full article, register now.