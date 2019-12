Foxconn Must Renegotiate $4.5B Wis. Tax Incentives, Gov. Says

By Asha Glover ·

Foxconn’s $4.5 billion tax incentives deal with Wisconsin could be in jeopardy after the tech giant downsized the scale of its Wisconsin-based manufacturing facility, and the agreement’s terms must be renegotiated, the state’s...

To view the full article, register now.