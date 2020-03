Taxation With Representation: Wachtell, Davis Polk, Skadden

By Eli Flesch ·

In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Thermo Fisher acquires Qiagen for $11.5 billion, container company WillScot merges with Mobile Mini in a $6.6 billion deal, and biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences buys...

To view the full article, register now.