By Jeff Overley |

Justice Stephen Breyer conjured up a baffling hypothetical involving a Roman emperor, Chief Justice John Roberts stepped up his game on popular slang, and a toilet flushed loudly as a Latham & Watkins lawyer discussed constitutional rights. Here, Law360 highlights the most mirthful moments from this past term's U.S. Supreme Court arguments.

Want to read this article? Try Law360 FREE for seven days