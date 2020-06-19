Okla. County Wants High Court To Reverse Tax Ruling

By Emma Whitford · June 19, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Alan K. Ota
A push by Democrats to provide payments to tax-paying undocumented workers with individual taxpayer identification numbers — and some... (more story)
Maria KoklanarisSenior Tax Correspondent
Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Wayfair decision, the proliferation of marketplace facilitator laws has allowed stat... (more story)
Amy Lee RosenSenior Tax Correspondent
Law360 recently asked U.S. Tax Court Chief Judge Maurice Foley and Judge Cary Pugh about the adjustments they and the court have had t... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.