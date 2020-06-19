Okla. County Wants High Court To Reverse Tax Ruling

By Emma Whitford · June 19, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT

An Oklahoma county's tax assessor has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a state high court decision blocking a neighboring county from applying assessed-value taxes to equipment a...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Featured Stories

Payments For Undocumented Workers Could Derail Virus Bill Alan K. Ota

Alan K. Ota

 A push by Democrats to provide payments to tax-paying undocumented workers with individual taxpayer identification numbers — and some... (more story)

Wayfair At 2: Sales Tax Landscape Fundamentally Altered Maria Koklanaris

Maria Koklanaris
Senior Tax Correspondent

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Wayfair decision, the proliferation of marketplace facilitator laws has allowed stat... (more story)

For Tax Court Judges, No End Of Work During Pandemic Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

Law360 recently asked U.S. Tax Court Chief Judge Maurice Foley and Judge Cary Pugh about the adjustments they and the court have had t... (more story)