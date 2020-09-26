Among Democrats, A Growing Appetite To Alter High Court

Roe v. Wade

Mitch McConnell set the precedent. No Supreme Court vacancies filled in an election year. If he violates it, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court.

Here's why I support court-packing. This Administration and the Senate have manipulated the Supreme Court by refusing to confirm Garland and then install two justices with the backing of senators who represent a minority of Americans. They're making the Court countermajoritarian.

'On The Table'

"If an individual is confirmed, we will then be committed to make sure that all options are on the table so that we, the American people, can take back their courts and their constitution."

— Daniel Goldberg

Legal director

Alliance for Justice



"We are fighting tooth and nail right now. I think what's fair is fair, everything seems to be on the table. But we are really in this moment fighting ... to make sure Justice Ginsburg's last wish comes true."

— Lena Zwarensteyn

Fair courts director

The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights





"Everything should be on the table. We should think very broadly about it."

— Zinelle October

Executive vice president

American Constitution Society