Ex-Atty Gets Prison For Living Large On Stolen Client Money

By Nick Muscavage · December 11, 2020, 5:37 PM EST

A former Philadelphia attorney has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison after admitting to charges stemming from a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from his clients to...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

Biden Faces Tough Choices On Digital Taxes And Tariffs Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

President-elect Joe Biden has given no indication he will de-escalate the Trump administration's trade war over France's levy on reven... (more story)

States, Not IRS, Lead In Policing Tax-Exempt Organizations Joshua Rosenberg

Joshua Rosenberg
Tax Correspondent

As the IRS has somewhat retreated from policing tax-exempt organizations in the wake of the so-called targeting scandal of 2013, state... (more story)

3 Key Opinions By Retired Tax Court Judge Robert Ruwe Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

Retired U.S. Tax Court Senior Judge Robert P. Ruwe left a long-lasting influence during his tenure by setting precedent that holds the... (more story)