Trump Pleads Not Guilty As NY DA Unveils 34 Felony Counts

By Stewart Bishop, Pete Brush, Frank G. Runyeon and Rachel Scharf ·

Donald Trump, the first former U.S. president to be criminally prosecuted, pled not guilty Tuesday to a 34-count New York indictment charging him with falsifying business records related to alleged hush...

To view the full article, register now.