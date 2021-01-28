Woman Gets 5 Months For Dumping Contaminated Waste

By Brett Barrouquere · January 28, 2021, 7:01 PM EST

A former safety compliance officer for a scrap recycling business was sentenced to five months in federal prison for conspiring to store and dump 7 million pounds of lead-contaminated glass, in...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

IRS Penalty Rules Open Door To More Deductible Payments Joshua Rosenberg

Joshua Rosenberg
Tax Correspondent

By allowing additional types of penalties to qualify as tax deductible under certain circumstances, the Internal Revenue Service may h... (more story)

Coronavirus Regulations: A State-By-State Week In Review No Photo Available

Jeannie O'Sullivan

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccination outpaced supply over the past week, generating calls from governors in Pennsylvania and New York f... (more story)

Pa. Judge's Ruling In FBAR Case Could Add To Gov't Arsenal Natalie Olivo

Natalie Olivo
Senior Tax Correspondent

A Pennsylvania federal judge recently found that a former pharmaceutical executive acted recklessly and therefore willfully in failing... (more story)