Ill. Bill Floats Property Tax Abatement For Essential Biz

By Jaqueline McCool

Illinois would allow local taxing districts to abate any portion of an essential business's 2020 or 2021 property tax if the business has experienced difficulties because of the novel coronavirus pandemic under a bill introduced in the House of Representatives.H.B. 1750, which Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, introduced Thursday, would allow local taxing districts to vote to abate any amount of property tax liability for a commercial property that is owned by the owner of an essential business.If enacted, the bill would take immediate effect.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

