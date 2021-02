RI Sen. Bill Seeks Excise Tax On Sugary Drinks

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Rhode Island would impose a 1.5-cent-per-ounce excise tax on sales of sugary drinks under a bill introduced in the state Senate.



S.B. 327, which Sen. Valarie Lawson, D-East Providence, introduced Monday, would...

