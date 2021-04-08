Minn. Bills Seek PPP Conformity, Food Sales Tax Breaks

By Daniel Tay ·

Minnesota would conform to federal tax treatment of Paycheck Protection Program loans and provide sales tax breaks for some food service equipment and certain coronavirus pandemic-related expenses by food and beverage businesses under bills introduced in the state Legislature.Under H.B. 2436, introduced Tuesday, and S.B. 2386, introduced Thursday, Minnesota would fully conform to federal treatment of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Taxpayers would be able to fully exclude their forgiven loans from gross income. Currently, a separate omnibus tax bill in the state House of Representativesexclusions at $350,000 per loan.The bills also would provide an exemption for food service equipment used by a food service establishment to produce prepared food or drink, as well as certain supplies a food service establishment purchases to comply with pandemic-related health guidelines. The tax break for pandemic-related purchases is also included in the omnibus tax bill.H.B. 2436 was introduced by Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, and S.B. 2386 was introduced by Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.