This article has been saved to your Favorites

By Matthew Guerry · · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Czech Republic announced tax-free allowances for people who provide accommodation to foreign citizens fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The so-called solidarity allowances have to be requested and were authorized by a bill Czech lawmakers approved Monday. The country announced tax breaksfor Ukrainians who draw paychecks from Czech employers and for gifts to Ukraine and aid organizations assisting it.Other countries in Europe have enacted similar tax measures.--Editing by Roy LeBlanc.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.