Yukos Capital Wants Russia To Pay $5B Arbitral Award

By Caleb Symons · March 24, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
YUKOS CAPITAL LIMITED v. THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION
1:22-cv-00798
District Of Columbia
Other Statutory Actions
March 23, 2022
Todd BuellSenior Tax Correspondent
The complexity of proposed rules linked to a global minimum tax is worrying business representatives in Sweden and Estonia, who fear t... (more story)
Paul WilliamsTax Correspondent
State efforts to provide fiscal relief to motorists through temporary gas tax holidays are beginning to proliferate but may prove to b... (more story)
Natalie OlivoSenior Tax Correspondent
The OECD's proposed proxies would simplify how large multinational corporations track revenue to the location of final sales under the... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.