Native-Owned Tobacco Co. Settles NY's Tax, Trafficking Suit

By Ryan Harroff · March 30, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT

The State of New York and a Native American-owned cigarette maker have asked a federal judge to approve a $400,000 settlement deal to resolve the state's claims the company was trafficking...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

State of New York v. Mountain Tobacco Company et al

Case Number

2:12-cv-06276

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

December 21, 2012

Featured Stories

Texas Decision Stymies Tax Agency Attempt At Policy Change Maria Koklanaris

Maria Koklanaris
Senior Tax Correspondent

A recent decision by the Texas Supreme Court highlights the difficulties tax agencies face when they attempt to use statutory interpre... (more story)

Intuit GC Says Company Will Fight FTC Complaint Over Ads No Photo Available

Sue Reisinger

With tax season upon us, the Federal Trade Commission is taking action against Intuit Inc., the maker of the popular TurboTax tax fili... (more story)

Law360 Reveals Titans Of The Plaintiffs Bar No Photo Available

Matt Perez

In the past year, major entities such as McKesson Corp., the state of Michigan and USA Gymnastics settled for millions of dollars in h... (more story)