Telecom Co. Says Insurer Can't Escape Coverage Obligations

By Hope Patti · April 11, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT

An Illinois federal court should toss an insurer's bid to rescind its policy with Call One Inc. in a coverage dispute over a $2.5 million settlement with a state attorney general,...

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Call One Inc v. Berkley Insurance Company

Case Number

1:21-cv-00466

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

110(Contract: Insurance)

Date Filed

January 27, 2021

