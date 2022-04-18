Justices Skip Fidelity Account Transfer Dispute

By Isaac Monterose · April 18, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review the dismissal of a suit that accused Fidelity Investments Inc. of wrongfully refusing to transfer an investment account without certification from the...

Case Information

Case Title

Carmela Rivero, Petitioner v. Fidelity Investments, Incorperated

Case Number

21-978

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 07, 2022

